Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.33. 7,565,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,367,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.06.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

