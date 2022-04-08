DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives $23.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRIO shares. Aegis lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

DarioHealth stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 374.21% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 706.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DarioHealth by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 150,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

