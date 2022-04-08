Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO William Severance Sells 2,148 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the third quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

