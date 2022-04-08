Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells $751,312.90 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $124,715.30.

NYSE:MSP opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $29.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Equities research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Datto by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datto by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.