Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.70 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.79) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

