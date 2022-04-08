Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.55 ($13.79) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

