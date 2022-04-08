DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,756 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DaVita were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DaVita by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DVA. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

