Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 4,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

