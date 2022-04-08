DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

Get DBS Group alerts:

DBS Group stock opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. DBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.0222 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

DBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBS Group (DBSDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.