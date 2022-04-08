Decatur Capital Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.78.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman bought 8,400 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.04. 12,463,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,783,229. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

