Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.06.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $409.46 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $437.98. The company has a market cap of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.27.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

