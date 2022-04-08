DeGate Trading 11.4% Lower This Week (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $71,387.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DeGate has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00046484 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.07 or 0.07502502 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,735.44 or 1.00219328 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,352,292 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

