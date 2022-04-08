Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €88.00 ($96.70) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DHER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €114.45 ($125.77).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €42.62 ($46.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($155.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

