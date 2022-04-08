Desjardins Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$24.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPZEF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.25 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.23.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.60.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

