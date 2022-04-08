Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,500 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $33,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $24.75 on Friday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

