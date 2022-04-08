Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.
Shares of LAC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lithium Americas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
