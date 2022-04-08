Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target to $40.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of LAC opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 64.51, a quick ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

