Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 4,300

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2022

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,100 ($53.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.03) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.46) to GBX 4,300 ($56.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,053.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $26.36 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56.

About Anglo American (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

