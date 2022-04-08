Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Target Price to $46.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

