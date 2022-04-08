Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several research firms have commented on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

