Dev Ittycheria Sells 35,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total transaction of $14,433,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, Dev Ittycheria sold 33,692 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $15,128,044.92.

On Friday, February 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $13,933,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total transaction of $20,230,144.00.

MDB traded down $11.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.88. The company had a trading volume of 799,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of -87.95 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.08.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,296,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $633.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

