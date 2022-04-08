DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $509.78

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $509.78 and traded as high as $520.71. DexCom shares last traded at $512.52, with a volume of 529,365 shares traded.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

