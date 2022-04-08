DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.53.

NYSE DHT opened at $6.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of -0.38. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in DHT by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DHT by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 133,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

