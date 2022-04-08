Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Deborah Davis Buys 5,000 Shares

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Deborah Davis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,688.52).

Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.07 million and a PE ratio of 142.86. Diaceutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.03.

Diaceutics Company Profile

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

