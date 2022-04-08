Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX) Insider Deborah Davis Buys 5,000 Shares

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) insider Deborah Davis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £5,100 ($6,688.52).
Shares of LON:DXRX opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.07 million and a PE ratio of 142.86. Diaceutics PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 131.50 ($1.72). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.03.
Diaceutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
