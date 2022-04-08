DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) EVP Donald J. Germano Sells 54,210 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average is $115.31. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.