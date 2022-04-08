DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for DigitalOcean in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -246.55. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total transaction of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

