Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

DCOM opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $182,444.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

