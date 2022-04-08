Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.3% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $78,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.19. 909,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $29.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.76.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.