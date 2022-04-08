Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Down 7.8%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.64 and last traded at $5.67. 45,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,183,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.07.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (NYSE:DDL)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

