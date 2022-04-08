Diploma (LON:DPLM) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DPLM. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.90) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.44) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diploma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,123.33 ($40.96).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,618 ($34.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,653.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,942.98. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.95). The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

