Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.26

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.26 and traded as high as $33.57. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 15,494,642 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average of $30.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $40,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $8,085,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

