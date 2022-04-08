disBalancer Market Cap Tops $2.98 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $176,035.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046977 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.18 or 0.07455724 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,674.77 or 1.00125685 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,070,774 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.