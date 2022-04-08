Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Disco in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Disco’s FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Disco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS:DSCSY opened at $49.23 on Friday. Disco has a 52 week low of $48.58 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69.

Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.