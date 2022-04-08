Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 285,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,560,319 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $23.08.
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Discovery (DISCK)
