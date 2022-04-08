Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 285,283 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,560,319 shares.The stock last traded at $24.07 and had previously closed at $23.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Discovery alerts:

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Discovery by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.