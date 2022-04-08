Diverger Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DVR)

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Diverger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

