Diverger Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DVR)

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Diverger Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Diverger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.