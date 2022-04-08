Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Trading Down 1%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.16. Approximately 71,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 86,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.71.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.92.

Get Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,355,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.