Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000.

NYSEARCA PSEP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,927. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

