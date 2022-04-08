Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,110 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $261.04. 1,712,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,915. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.43. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.69 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.