Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 99,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 207,558 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 135,191 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $14.96. 100,133,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,926,203. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.