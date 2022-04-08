Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $80.99. 182,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,999. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $77.29 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

