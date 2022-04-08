Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 112,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,899,000.

Shares of SPTM stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.14. The company had a trading volume of 312,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,925. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $59.08.

