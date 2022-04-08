Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,981,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 3.9% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,793,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 138,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,939. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $132.27 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

