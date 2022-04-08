Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $93.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

DCBO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.86. 6,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,966. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31. Docebo has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -119.44 and a beta of 2.27.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Docebo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Docebo by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docebo by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Docebo by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

