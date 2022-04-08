Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Dollar General by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after purchasing an additional 196,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Dollar General by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $241.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $185.15 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

