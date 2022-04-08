Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DOCS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Doximity from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of Doximity stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.97. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,240.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $87,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth $59,066,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $713,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 6,025.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth $59,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

