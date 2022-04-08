DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG opened at $17.20 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Company Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.