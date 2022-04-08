DragonVein Price Tops $0.0023 (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $38,742.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,393.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.48 or 0.00763892 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00204798 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00022149 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000087 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

