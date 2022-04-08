Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average is $13.05. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.