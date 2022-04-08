Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$26.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.25 to C$31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.33.

D.UN stock opened at C$27.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.82. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$21.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.67 per share, with a total value of C$860,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,760,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$365,817,773.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

