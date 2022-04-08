Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.31.

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

