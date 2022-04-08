Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 1,522,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,285. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.25, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.43.
In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
