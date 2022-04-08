Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 1,522,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,285. Duck Creek Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $50.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.25, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of -0.43.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 159,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

